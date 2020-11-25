Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.79 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,439.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,490.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,290.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,076.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,994.94 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

