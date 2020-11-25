Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 79.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

SNPS stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

