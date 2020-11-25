Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $378.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.