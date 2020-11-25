Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,068 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

