Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 438 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AMETEK by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after buying an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

AME opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $121.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $766,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,718 shares of company stock worth $3,175,155. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

