Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,767 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

