Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 326 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

