Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.37.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 41.40%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
