Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

