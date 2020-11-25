Barclays Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $22.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

HP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in HP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in HP by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 594,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

