Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K12 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

LRN stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $948.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

