BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.56 ($66.54).

ETR BAS opened at €61.15 ($71.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion and a PE ratio of -27.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €70.48 ($82.92).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

