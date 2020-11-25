Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

