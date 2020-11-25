Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 699,547 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,527. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

