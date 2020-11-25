Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.