B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

