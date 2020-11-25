BidaskClub Downgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Buy

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.18.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

