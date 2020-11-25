BidaskClub Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.85. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,152 shares of company stock worth $1,396,088 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 751.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

