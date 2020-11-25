BidaskClub Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Hold

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $89.62 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in American Woodmark by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in American Woodmark by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Woodmark by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

