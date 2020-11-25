BidaskClub Downgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Sell

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

BAND stock opened at $144.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.68. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

