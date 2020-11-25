BidaskClub Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

OSPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.20 on Monday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $780.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneSpan by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in OneSpan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

