BidaskClub Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.
NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
