BidaskClub Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

