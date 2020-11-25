BidaskClub Upgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to “Hold”

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $410.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

