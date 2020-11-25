BidaskClub Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $389.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

