BidaskClub Upgrades The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to “Strong-Buy”

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $139.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $45,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after buying an additional 520,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $34,838,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

