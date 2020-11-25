BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $396.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total value of $904,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,782 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.