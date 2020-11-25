Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

