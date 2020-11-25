Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $835.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $835.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.04 million to $847.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $846.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock worth $5,544,146 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

