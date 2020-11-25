Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price at $1.57

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $62,700. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

