Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Target Price at $6.88

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVPAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

IVPAF opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.69.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

