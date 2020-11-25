Brokers Offer Predictions for McAfee Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for McAfee in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

McAfee stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. McAfee has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $19.78.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.