Brokers Set Expectations for Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of GPN opened at $198.83 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

