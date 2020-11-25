Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

BIP stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after buying an additional 176,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,719,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,545,000 after buying an additional 140,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

