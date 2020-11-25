Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.86

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$88.86 and last traded at C$67.42, with a volume of 200682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of -231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.