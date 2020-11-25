Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2893 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -457.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BEP opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

