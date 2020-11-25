Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.