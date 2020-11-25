BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.65

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 806275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

