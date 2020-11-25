Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) Plans GBX 17 Dividend

Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) stock opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,723.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,641.21. Caledonia Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 1,920 ($25.08) and a one year high of GBX 3,195 ($41.74).

In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,563 ($33.49), for a total transaction of £25,630 ($33,485.76).

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

