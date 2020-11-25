Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $25.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CALX stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 1.59. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

