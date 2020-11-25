Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

