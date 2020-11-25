Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.76. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $428,180 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

