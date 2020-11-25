CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

