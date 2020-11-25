CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -158.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -337.5%.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $484.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.34. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.