Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

