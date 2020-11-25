CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

