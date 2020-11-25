Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.65

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 9376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

