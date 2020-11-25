CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $834.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 305.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.