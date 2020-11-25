CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 149.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

