China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Issues Earnings Results

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

