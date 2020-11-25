Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,262.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,171.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

