CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading 45.8% Higher

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) traded up 45.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.14. 797,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,202% from the average session volume of 61,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIICU. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIIG Merger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

